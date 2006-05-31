This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPS AND DOWNS Chris Gardner reads from his new memoir, “The Pursuit of Happyness” (Amistad), which describes his tumultuous rise from homelessness to becoming a power player on Wall Street. Today, 1 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 100 Broadway, between Pine and Wall streets, 212-964-1988, free.

RISING ABOVE A professor of journalism at Columbia University, June Cross, reads from her memoir, “Secret Daughter: A Mixed-Race Daughter and the Mother who Gave Her Away” (Viking), describing how she reunited with her mother after being abandoned in her childhood. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400. free.

LADY KING Shan Sa reads from and celebrates the launch of her book, “Empress” (Regan), the story of how a concubine during the Tang Dynasty became the first female empress in 7th-century China. Tonight, 6 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery at Bleecker Street, 212-614-0505, free.

ROCK STAR DOWN Peter Robinson reads from his new book, “Piece of My Heart” (William Morrow), a mystery about the murder of a London rock journalist. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Black Orchid Books, 303 E. 81st St., between First and Second avenues, 212-734-5980, free.

BALTIMORE MYSTERY Matthew Pearl reads from his new novel “The Poe Shadow” (Random House), about an attorney who investigates the suspicious events surrounding the death of Edgar Allan Poe. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

FLIP A COIN A senior writer at American Lawyer, Alison Frankel, reads from her new book, “Double Eagle: The Epic Story of the World’s Most Valuable Coin” (W.W. Norton), which follows the history of the $20 Double Eagle coin, the last gold coin to be produced by the Philadelphia Mint. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

GOING HOME Wendy Kann reads from her memoir, “Casting With a Fragile Thread: A Story of Sisters and Africa” (Henry Holt). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave., between 21st and 22nd streets, 212-727-1227, free.

VILLAGE STORY Julia Glass reads from her new book, “The Whole World Over” (Knopf), about how the world of four Greenwich Village neighbors is turned upside-down when a wife leaves her husband to open a restaurant in New Mexico. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.