CRUNCH TIME Eliot Schrefer reads from his novel,”Glamorous Disasters” (Simon & Schuster), about a recent college graduate who tutors Manhattan children for the SATs. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

TRAVEL CONFIDENTIAL Chef Anthony Bourdain reads from his new book, “The Nasty Bits” (Bloomsbury), detailing his adventures traveling the world, eating exotic and questionable foods. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St. at Second Avenue, 212-794-1962, free.

ESCAPE TO INDIA Bruce Bauman reads from his novel, “And the Word Was” (Other Press), about a British physician who travels to India after the murder of his son. Tonight, 7 p.m., Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St. at Richardson Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-302-3770, free.

WONDER WOMAN Melissa Bank reads from her novel, “The Wonder Spot” (Viking), which follows a woman’s journey from childhood in suburban Pennsylvania to a career in Midtown Man hattan. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

SIXTIES MEMORIES Edward Field reads from his memoir, “The Man Who Would Marry Susan Sontag: And Other Intimate Portraits of the Bohemian Era” (University of Wisconsin Press). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.