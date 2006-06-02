Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MIDWEST AND EAST Pauls Toutonghi reads from his book “Red Weather” (Shaye Areheart),a novel about a young man’s experience growing up in the Midwest with Soviet immigrant parents. Tonight, 8 p.m.,West Side YMCA, 5 W. 63rd St. at Central Park West, 212-875-4124, free.
