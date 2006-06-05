This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOME ON THE PRAIRIE Garrison Keiller reads from his book “A Prairie Home Companion” (Penguin), a collection of monologues from the popular public radio program. A film based on the show will be released this week. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

VIEWING GALLERY Katrina Firlik reads from her memoir, “Another Day in the Frontal Lobe: A Brain Surgeon Explores Life on the Inside” (Random House), describing her experiences as the first female neurosurgery resident at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

HAUNTED HOUSE The author of “Fight Club,” Chuck Palahniuk,reads from his new book, “Haunted” (Doubleday). Tonight, 8 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452.