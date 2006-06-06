The New York Sun

EDGE OF WAR CNN anchorman Anderson Cooper reads from his memoir, “Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival” (Harper-Collins), documenting his coverage of the 2004 tsunami, the Iraq war, and Hurricane Katrina. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 W. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

ITALIAN TRAVELS A writer for the New Yorker, Bill Buford,reads from his new book, “Heat: An Amateur’s Adventures as Kitchen Slave, Line Cook, Pasta-Maker, and Apprentice to a Dante-Quoting Butcher in Tuscany” (Knopf). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

IN VINO VERITAS Andy Besch reads from his book, “The Wine Guy: Everything You Want to Know About Buying and Enjoying Wine from Someone Who Sells It” (Morrow). A wine tasting follows. Tonight, 7 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-660-6643, free, reservations required for tasting.

ECONOMIC KNOWLEDGE Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner read from their book, “Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything” (HarperCollins). Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

