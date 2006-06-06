This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EDGE OF WAR CNN anchorman Anderson Cooper reads from his memoir, “Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival” (Harper-Collins), documenting his coverage of the 2004 tsunami, the Iraq war, and Hurricane Katrina. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 W. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

ITALIAN TRAVELS A writer for the New Yorker, Bill Buford,reads from his new book, “Heat: An Amateur’s Adventures as Kitchen Slave, Line Cook, Pasta-Maker, and Apprentice to a Dante-Quoting Butcher in Tuscany” (Knopf). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

IN VINO VERITAS Andy Besch reads from his book, “The Wine Guy: Everything You Want to Know About Buying and Enjoying Wine from Someone Who Sells It” (Morrow). A wine tasting follows. Tonight, 7 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-660-6643, free, reservations required for tasting.

ECONOMIC KNOWLEDGE Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner read from their book, “Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything” (HarperCollins). Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.