This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ECONOMIC KNOWLEDGE Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner read from their book, “Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything” (HarperCollins). Today, 12:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

CLEAR HEADS Christopher Healy reads from his book “Pop Culture: The Sane Man’s Guide to the Insane World of New Fatherhood” (Penguin). Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

INSIDER ANALYSIS Fawaz Gerges reads from his book “Journey of the Jihadist: Inside Muslim Militancy” (Harcourt). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL A.M. Homes reads from her novel, “This Book Will Save Your Life” (Viking), about a Los Angeles day-trader who vows to change his life after having a panic attack. Tonight, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free.

SCHOOL DAZE Andrew Trees (a pseudonym) reads from his novel “Academy X” (Bloomsbury), about an idealistic teacher at a Manhattan private school. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

FAMILY REUNION Heidi Pitlor reads from her novel “Birthdays” (W.W. Norton), a story about three siblings at crossroads in their lives who reunite for their father’s 75th birthday. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.