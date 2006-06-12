This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOSTAGE SITUATION Mark Bowden reads from his book, “Guests of the Ayatollah: The First Battle in America’s War with Militant Islam” (Atlantic Monthly Press), which explores the 1979 takeover of the American Embassy in Tehran. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE Gary Shteyngart reads from his new novel, “Absurdistan” (Random House), about an heir’s struggle to leave St. Petersburg for America. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322. free.