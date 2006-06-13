This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WARMING UP Tim Flannery reads from his book “The Weather Makers: How Man Is Changing the Climate and What It Means for Life on Earth” (Grove), describing the history of global warming from the start of the Industrial Revolution. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St. at Third Avenue, 212-750-8033, free.

FROM OHIO TO NEW YORK David Goodwillie reads from his memoir, “Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time” (Algonquin), which describes his experiences trying out for the Cincinnati Reds and moving to New York in the late 1990s. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

JAZZ HISTORY Ashley Kahn reads from his new book, “The House That Trane Built: The Story of Impulse Records” (W.W. Norton), which recounts the 15-year history of John Coltrane’s jazz record label. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

STAGE WIZARD John Meyer reads from his biography, “Heartbreaker: A Memoir of Judy Garland” (Kensington), which examines the later years of the Broadway and movie actress. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.