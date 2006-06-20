This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PUBLICITY NIGHTMARE James Othmer reads from his novel “The Futurist” (Doubleday), about a marketing executive who becomes a spokesperson for the “Coalition of the Clueless.” Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

UPSTATE TOUR Louis Bayard reads from his novel “Pale Blue Eyes” (Harper-Collins), about Edgar Allan Poe’s brief stint as a West Point cadet. Tonight, Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

COMIC ROADTRIP Illustrators Pete Friedrich, Megan Kelso, Peter Kuper, and Pat Scanlon present their book “Roadstrips: A Graphic Journey Across America” (Chronicle), a comics anthology of life in America. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.