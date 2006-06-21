This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SUBURBAN DREAMS Cathi Hanauer reads from her novel “Sweet Ruin” (Simon and Schuster), about a suburban housewife who begins an affair with a young artist. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

CIVIL RIGHTS David Eisenbach reads from his book “Gay Power: A History of Gay Liberation, 1969 to 1980” (Avalon). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.