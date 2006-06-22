The New York Sun

PORTUGUESE TALES Monica Ali reads from her book “Alentejo Blue” (Simon & Schuster), a collection of stories based in Portugal. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

END OF AN ERA A professor at Princeton University, Theodore Rabb, reads from his book “The Last Days of the Renaissance: And the March to Modernity” (Basic), which focuses on his theory that the Renaissance ended in the 17th century. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

SMALL TOWN BLUES Shelly Reuben reads from her mystery novel, “The Skirt Man” (Harcourt), about the mysterious death of an eccentric man from a small town. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 267 Seventh Ave. at 6th Street, 718-832-9066, free.

