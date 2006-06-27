The New York Sun

Books
SWEET AND LOWDOWN Rich Cohen reads from his memoir, “Sweet and Low: A Family Story” (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux), which describes his experience as the disinherited grandson of the founder of Sweet’N Low sweetener. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Brooklyn Heights Library, 280 Cadman Plaza West at Tillary Street, Brooklyn, 718-623-7100, free.

YES OR NO William Eskridge reads from his book “Gay Marriage: For Better, or for Worse?: What We’ve Learned from the Evidence” (Oxford), which reports on data from a 16-year study of gay marriages in Scandinavia. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

GRUNGE ROCK Bryan Charles reads from his novel “Grab On to Me Tightly As If I Knew the Way” (Harper Perennial), which follows the life of a wannabe rock star in 1992 Kalamazoo, Mich. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

SITCOM MOM Luke Yankee reads from his autobiography “Just Outside the Spotlight: Growing Up With Eileen Heckart” (Watson-Gupthill), detailing his relationship with his television star mother. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

