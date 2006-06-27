This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWEET AND LOWDOWN Rich Cohen reads from his memoir, “Sweet and Low: A Family Story” (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux), which describes his experience as the disinherited grandson of the founder of Sweet’N Low sweetener. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Brooklyn Heights Library, 280 Cadman Plaza West at Tillary Street, Brooklyn, 718-623-7100, free.

YES OR NO William Eskridge reads from his book “Gay Marriage: For Better, or for Worse?: What We’ve Learned from the Evidence” (Oxford), which reports on data from a 16-year study of gay marriages in Scandinavia. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

GRUNGE ROCK Bryan Charles reads from his novel “Grab On to Me Tightly As If I Knew the Way” (Harper Perennial), which follows the life of a wannabe rock star in 1992 Kalamazoo, Mich. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

SITCOM MOM Luke Yankee reads from his autobiography “Just Outside the Spotlight: Growing Up With Eileen Heckart” (Watson-Gupthill), detailing his relationship with his television star mother. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.