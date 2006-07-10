The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

INDIAN TALES Gautam Malkani reads from his novel “Londonstani” (Penguin), about a gang of four Punjabi men in the suburbs of London. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

LOUD OPINIONS Comedian Lewis Black reads from his book “Nothing Sacred” (Simon & Schuster), which comments on politics, religion, and other current events issues. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

MYSTERIOUS WAYS T. C. Boyle reads from his novel “Talk Talk” (Penguin), about a deaf woman’s cross-country investigation of the man who stole her identity.Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

