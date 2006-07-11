The New York Sun

YOUNG LOVE Rebecca Lee reads from her novel “The City is a Rising Tide” (Simon & Schuster), about a woman in love with her colleague in 1970’s Beijing. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

PRIVATE MATTERS Katherine Stewart reads from her novel “Class Mothers” (Penguin), about a mother and daughter navigating the social world of a Manhattan private school Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

RESTAURANT MEMORIES Joan Kanel Slomanson reads from her book “When Everybody Ate at Schrafft’s: Memories, Pictures, and Recipes From a Very Special Restaurant Empire” (Barricade), about the restaurant chain that reached its heyday during the Great Depression. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

MIDLIFE CRISIS Elizabeth Buchan reads from her novel “Revenge of the Middle-Aged Woman” (Penguin), about a book review editor whose life changes when she loses her job and her marriage to her young assistant. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 51st Street, 212-980-6785, free.

