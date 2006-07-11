This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

YOUNG LOVE Rebecca Lee reads from her novel “The City is a Rising Tide” (Simon & Schuster), about a woman in love with her colleague in 1970’s Beijing. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

PRIVATE MATTERS Katherine Stewart reads from her novel “Class Mothers” (Penguin), about a mother and daughter navigating the social world of a Manhattan private school Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

RESTAURANT MEMORIES Joan Kanel Slomanson reads from her book “When Everybody Ate at Schrafft’s: Memories, Pictures, and Recipes From a Very Special Restaurant Empire” (Barricade), about the restaurant chain that reached its heyday during the Great Depression. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

MIDLIFE CRISIS Elizabeth Buchan reads from her novel “Revenge of the Middle-Aged Woman” (Penguin), about a book review editor whose life changes when she loses her job and her marriage to her young assistant. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 51st Street, 212-980-6785, free.