RUN FOR YOUR LIFE Elaine Meryl Brown reads from her novel “Playing By the Rules” (One World), which follows a brother and sister as they escape from an abusive foster mother. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

JET-SETTER Toby Young reads from his latest memoir, “The Sound of One Hand Clapping” (Da Capo), about his adventures in Hollywood. Tonight, 7 p.m., Housing Works Used Book Café, 126 Crosby St., between Prince and Houston streets, 212-334-3324, free.

FATEFUL FILM Peter Josyph reads from his book “Liberty Street: Encounters at Ground Zero” (University Press of New England), about his experiences filming firefighters and rescue workers after the attacks of September 11, 2001. Tonight, 7 p.m., Melville Gallery, South Street Seaport, 213 Water St., between Fulton and Beekman streets, 212-748-8568, free.

MANY PRESIDENTS Political journalist Robert Scheer reads from his memoir “Playing President: My Relationships with Nixon, Carter, Bush I, Reagan and Clinton, and How They Did Not Prepare Me for George W. Bush” (Akashic). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

TRAGIC JOURNEY Frank DeLaney reads from his historical account “Simple Courage: A True Story of Peril on the Sea” (Random House), about the treacherous 1951 voyage of the S.S. Flying Enterprise on the Atlantic Ocean. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 212-727-1227, free.

MANY THOUGHTS Cynthia Ozick reads from her collection of essays “The Din in the Head” (Houghton Mifflin). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St., 212-794-1962, free.

