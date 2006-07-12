This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RUN FOR YOUR LIFE Elaine Meryl Brown reads from her novel “Playing By the Rules” (One World), which follows a brother and sister as they escape from an abusive foster mother. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

JET-SETTER Toby Young reads from his latest memoir, “The Sound of One Hand Clapping” (Da Capo), about his adventures in Hollywood. Tonight, 7 p.m., Housing Works Used Book Café, 126 Crosby St., between Prince and Houston streets, 212-334-3324, free.

FATEFUL FILM Peter Josyph reads from his book “Liberty Street: Encounters at Ground Zero” (University Press of New England), about his experiences filming firefighters and rescue workers after the attacks of September 11, 2001. Tonight, 7 p.m., Melville Gallery, South Street Seaport, 213 Water St., between Fulton and Beekman streets, 212-748-8568, free.

MANY PRESIDENTS Political journalist Robert Scheer reads from his memoir “Playing President: My Relationships with Nixon, Carter, Bush I, Reagan and Clinton, and How They Did Not Prepare Me for George W. Bush” (Akashic). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

TRAGIC JOURNEY Frank DeLaney reads from his historical account “Simple Courage: A True Story of Peril on the Sea” (Random House), about the treacherous 1951 voyage of the S.S. Flying Enterprise on the Atlantic Ocean. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 212-727-1227, free.

MANY THOUGHTS Cynthia Ozick reads from her collection of essays “The Din in the Head” (Houghton Mifflin). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St., 212-794-1962, free.