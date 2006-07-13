This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LIFE MOVES Scott Mebus reads from his novel “The Big Happy” (Miramax), about how the life of a television producer changes when he attempts to write a novel. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

BLACK HISTORY Lawrence Otis Graham reads from his historical account “The Senator and the Socialite: The True Story of America’s First Black Dynasty” (HarperCollins), about the experiences of the first black American senator. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

SEEKING GUIDANCE Elisa Albert reads from her collection of stories “How This Night Is Different” (Simon & Schuster), exploring the lives of young Jews who seek spiritual fulfillment.Tonight,7 p.m.,Barnes & Noble, 267 Seventh Ave. at 6th Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-832-9066, free.