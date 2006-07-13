The New York Sun

LIFE MOVES Scott Mebus reads from his novel “The Big Happy” (Miramax), about how the life of a television producer changes when he attempts to write a novel. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

BLACK HISTORY Lawrence Otis Graham reads from his historical account “The Senator and the Socialite: The True Story of America’s First Black Dynasty” (HarperCollins), about the experiences of the first black American senator. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

SEEKING GUIDANCE Elisa Albert reads from her collection of stories “How This Night Is Different” (Simon & Schuster), exploring the lives of young Jews who seek spiritual fulfillment.Tonight,7 p.m.,Barnes & Noble, 267 Seventh Ave. at 6th Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-832-9066, free.

