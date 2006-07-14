This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FRIENDS FOREVER Janine Morris reads from her novel “Diva Diaries” (Dafina), about the friendship amongst three college friends as they enter adulthood. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore & Café, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

ART CRITICISM Artist and writer Denise Green reads from her book “Metonymy In Contemporary Art: A New Paradigm” (University of Minnesota Press), in which she discusses her approach to art criticism inspired by Australian aboriginal and South Asian thought. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.