FRIENDS FOREVER Janine Morris reads from her novel “Diva Diaries” (Dafina), about the friendship amongst three college friends as they enter adulthood. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore & Café, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

ART CRITICISM Artist and writer Denise Green reads from her book “Metonymy In Contemporary Art: A New Paradigm” (University of Minnesota Press), in which she discusses her approach to art criticism inspired by Australian aboriginal and South Asian thought. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

