This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROCK THE MIC E-Fierce reads from the first book in her “Sista Hood” series,” On the Mic” (Atria), about four young women who struggle to become hip-hop artists while maintaining their family and social lives. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

JET-SETTER Toby Young reads from his latest memoir “The Sound of One Hand Clapping” (Da Capo), about his adventures in Hollywood. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

IMMIGRATION LAW Michele Wucker reads from her book “Lockout: Why America Keeps Getting Immigration Wrong When Our Prosperity Depends On Getting It Right” (PublicAffairs). Tonight, 7 p.m., the Half King, 505 W. 23rd St. and Tenth Avenue, 212-462-4300, free.