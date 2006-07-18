This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DOWN THE RIVER Andrea Smith reads from her new novel, “The Sisterhood of the Blackberry Corner” (Dial), about a couple in 1950s South Carolina who finds an abandoned child by a creek. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd, between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

BATTER UP Leigh Montville reads from his biography “The Big Bam: The Life and Times of Babe Ruth” (Doubleday). Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

COLLECTED TALES Owen King reads from his novella and collection of short stories “We’re All in This Together” (Bloomsbury), including tales about a young husband who considers committing a crime, and a baseball player haunted by romance in 1930s Brooklyn. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

RISING STAR Sandy Thompson reads from her book “One in a Billion: Xploring the New World of China” (Powerhouse), about China’s rapidly developing economic market. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.