This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AN URBAN LIFE Alice Sparburg Alexiou reads from her biography “Jane Jacobs: Urban Visionary” (Rutgers). Tonight, 6 p.m., the Corner Bookstore, 1313 Madison Ave. at 93rd Street, 212-831-3554, free.

FINANCIAL BOOM Jim Lebenthal reads from his memoir, “Confessions of a Municipal Bond Salesman” (Wiley), about his journey from reporting in Hollywood to selling on Wall Street. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

REALITY TV Carolyn Parkhurst reads from her novel “Lost and Found” (Little, Brown), about seven duos who compete in a reality show to win $1 million. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.