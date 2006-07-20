This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AFRICAN POLITICS Omali Yeshitela reads from his collection of speeches, interviews, and articles, called “Omali Yeshitela Speaks: African Internationalism, Political Theory for Our Time” (Burning Spear Uhuru Publications). Tonight, 7 p.m., 106 Court St., between State and Schermerhorn streets, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, 718-246-4996, free.

IRANIAN AFFAIRS Ali Ansari reads from his book “Confronting Iran: The Failure of American Foreign Policy and the Next Great Crisis in the Middle East” (Basic). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

SOVIET ROCK Reggie Nadelson reads from his biography “Comrade Rockstar: The Life and Mystery of Dean Reed, the All-American Boy Who Brought Rock ‘N’ Roll to the Soviet Union” (Walker & Company). Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 212-274-1160, free.

OLE MISS Mark Childress reads from his book “One Mississippi” (Little, Brown), about a northern teenager’s move to the South. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

RESCUE MISSION Michele Turk reads from her historical account “Blood, Sweat and Tears: An Oral History of the American Red Cross” (E Street Press), recounting true stories of rescues from World War II to the 2004 tsunami. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.