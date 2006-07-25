This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAIT AND HOOK G. Bruce Knecht reads from his book “Hooked: Pirates, Poaching, and the Perfect Fish” (Rodale), about fishing for Chilean sea bass. Today, 11 a.m., West Marine, 12 W. 37th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-594-6065, free.

FAMILY MATTERS Kim McLarin reads from her novel “Jump at the Sun” (Morrow), about the relationships between three generations of mothers and daughters. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

FIRE STORM Katharine Weber reads from her novel “Triangle” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), based on the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Co. fire. Tonight, 7 p.m., Mc-Nally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

POLITICAL PHOTOS Tim Davis presents his collection of photographs “My Life in Politics” (Aperture). Tonight, 7 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452, free.

REBEL IN THE HOUSE Maura Moynihan reads from her novel “Covergirl: Confessions of a Flawed Hedonist,” about a rebellious daughter who returns to her upper-class Manhattan family. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

MIDDLE EASTERN AFFAIRS Daniel Silva reads from his novel “Messenger” (Penguin), about an Israeli secret agent who tries to pursue his love for art restoration while investigating the computer of a dead Al Qaeda operative. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-362-8835, free.