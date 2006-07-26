This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FAITH DISTORTED Randall Balmer reads from his historic evangelical account “Thy Kingdom Come: How the Religious Right Distorts the Faith and Threatens America” (Basic). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

SEASCAPES Pierette Domenica Simpson reads from her historical account “Alive on the Andrea Doria!: The Greatest Sea Rescue in History” (Purple Mountain). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.