This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SPORTS TALK William Rhoden reads from his book “Forty Million Dollar Slaves: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of the Black Athlete” (Crown). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

