WALK ACROSS AFGHANISTAN Rory Stewart reads from his personal account “The Places In Between” (Harcourt), which chronicles the author’s walk across Afghanistan in January 2002. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

BUYER’S MARKET Seth Margolis reads from his novel “Closing Costs” (St. Martin’s), about a young Manhattanite who discovers her apartment is worth $2 million. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.