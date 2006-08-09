The New York Sun

Books

FIRST LOVE Eisa Nefertari Ulen reads from her novel “Crystelle Mourning” (Simon & Schuster), about how the life of a Brooklyn woman changes after the death of her childhood sweetheart. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglas Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

ON DUTY George Pelecanos reads from his novel “The Night Gardener” (Little, Brown), about three police officers who reunite 20 years after a series of unsolved murders to solve a copycat crime. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

PARTY ON, WAYNE Björn Türoque, the alias of author Dan Crane, reads from his autobiography “To Air Is Human: One Man’s Quest to Become the World’s Greatest Air Guitarist” (Penguin). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

UPSTATE REFUGE Gwendolyn Bounds reads from her autobiography “Little Chapel on the River: A Pub, a Town, and the Search for What Matters Most” (HarperCollins), about her move to Garrison, N.Y., after the attacks on September 11, 2001. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

