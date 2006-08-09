This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FIRST LOVE Eisa Nefertari Ulen reads from her novel “Crystelle Mourning” (Simon & Schuster), about how the life of a Brooklyn woman changes after the death of her childhood sweetheart. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglas Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

ON DUTY George Pelecanos reads from his novel “The Night Gardener” (Little, Brown), about three police officers who reunite 20 years after a series of unsolved murders to solve a copycat crime. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

PARTY ON, WAYNE Björn Türoque, the alias of author Dan Crane, reads from his autobiography “To Air Is Human: One Man’s Quest to Become the World’s Greatest Air Guitarist” (Penguin). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

UPSTATE REFUGE Gwendolyn Bounds reads from her autobiography “Little Chapel on the River: A Pub, a Town, and the Search for What Matters Most” (HarperCollins), about her move to Garrison, N.Y., after the attacks on September 11, 2001. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.