SOUTHERN MYSTERY

Marisha Pessi reads from her novel “Special Topics in Calamity Physics” (Penguin), about a professor’s daughter who becomes involved in a murder case in her North Carolina private school. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

BEYOND THE SCREEN

Comedian and actor Tommy Chong reads from his memoir “The I Chong: Meditations From the Joint” (Simon and Schuster), about his experiences behind bars after a drug conviction. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.