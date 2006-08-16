This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HISTORY IN PICTURES Graphic novelist Eric Shanower reads from and discusses his novel “Age of Bronze 2: Sacrifice — The Story of the Trojan War” (Image Comics). Today, 4 p.m., Jim Hanley’s Universe, 4 W. 33rd St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-268-7088, free.

MYSTERIOUS WAYS Dennis Lehane reads from his collection of short stories, “Coronado” (HarperCollins), which includes a two-act play called “Until Gwen.” Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

INDEPENDENCE DAY Simon Schama reads from his historical account “Rough Crossings: Britain, the Slaves and the American Revolution” (Ecco). Tonight, 7 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452, free.

NEW YORK CHILDHOOD Wendy Spero reads from her autobiography “Microthrills: True Stories From a Life of Small Highs” (Penguin), about growing up with her sex-therapist mother on the Upper East Side. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

LANGUAGE BARRIER Michael Wex reads from his essay “Born to Kvetch: Yiddish Language and Culture in All Its Moods” (HarperCollins). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-362-8835, free.

CURSE OF THE MONSTER Dorothy Hoobler and Thomas Hoobler read from their literary analysis, “The Monsters: Mary Shelley and the Curse of Frankenstein” (Little, Brown), which describes the untimely deaths of the authors who were influential in the novel’s creation. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

LAST RITES Lisa Takeuchi Cullen reads from her essay “Remember Me: A Lively Tour of the New American Way of Death” (HarperCollins), about America’s funeral customs. Tonight, 8 p.m., Rocky Sullivan’s Pub, 129 Lexington Ave., between 28th and 29th streets, 212-725-3871, free.