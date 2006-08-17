This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HIGH STYLE Marc Gunn and Stanley Peoples present “Manifest X.0: Style Fundamentals for the Good Life” (Peoples Gunn), their guide to choosing the best from clothing to food and wine. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

BIRDS AND PLANES Michael Abrams reads from his essay “Birdmen, Batmen, and Skyflyers: Wingsuits and the Pioneers Who Flew in Them, Fell in Them, and Perfected Them” (Harmony). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.