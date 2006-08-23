This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEYOND CANCUN Scott Smith reads from his novel “The Ruins” (Knopf), about a murder during a family’s Mexican vacation. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

NO FEAR David Brown reads from his memoir, “David Brown’s Guide to Life Without Fears, Tears, or Boredom” (Barricade). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

RECONFIGURATION Jennifer Egan reads from her novel “Look at Me” (Anchor), about how the life of a Manhattan model changes after a car accident. Tonight, 8 p.m., Rocky Sullivan’s Pub, 129 Lexington Ave., between 28th and 29th streets, 212-725-3871, free.