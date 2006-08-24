The New York Sun

Join
National

Books

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Books
Books

RURAL VIEWS Brian Mann reads from his essay “Welcome to the Homeland: A Journey to the Rural Heart of America’s Conservative Revolution” (Steerforth). Tonight, KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-505-3360, free.

BEYOND CANCUN Scott Smith reads from his novel “The Ruins” (Knopf), about a murder during a family’s Mexican vacation. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

NO FEAR David Brown reads from his memoir, “David Brown’s Guide to Life Without Fears, Tears, or Boredom” (Barricade). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

Books
Books

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use