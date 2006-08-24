This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RURAL VIEWS Brian Mann reads from his essay “Welcome to the Homeland: A Journey to the Rural Heart of America’s Conservative Revolution” (Steerforth). Tonight, KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-505-3360, free.

BEYOND CANCUN Scott Smith reads from his novel “The Ruins” (Knopf), about a murder during a family’s Mexican vacation. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

NO FEAR David Brown reads from his memoir, “David Brown’s Guide to Life Without Fears, Tears, or Boredom” (Barricade). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.