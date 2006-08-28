The New York Sun

TWO FOR ONE Arlene Judith Klotzko reads from her essay “A Clone of Your Own?: The Science and Ethics of Cloning” (Cambridge). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

DISCO DAZE Margaret Sartor reads from her memoir “Miss American Pie” (Bloomsbury), about the author’s childhood in the 1970s. Tonight, 7 p.m., the Half King, 505 W. 23rd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-462-4300, free.

