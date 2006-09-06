The New York Sun

INDIVIDUAL STYLES Herb Greenberg and Patrick Sweeney read from their guidebook “Succeed On Your Own Terms: Lessons From Top Achievers Around the World on Developing Your Unique Potential” (McGraw-Hill). Tonight, 6:30 p.m., 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

CENSOR THIS Anna Quindlen reads from her novel “Rise and Shine” (Random House), about a morning talk show host whose life changes after uttering two fateful words on air. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

AID IN AFGHANISTAN A former reporter for National Public Radio, Sarah Chayes, reads from her essay “The Punishment of Virtue: Inside Afghanistan After the Taliban” (Penguin), about her experience aiding communities inside the country. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

STAGE FRIGHT Brian Gari reads from his memoir “We Bombed in New London: The Inside Story of the Broadway Musical Late Nite Comic” (Bear-Manor), about the author’s experiences mounting a musical. Tonight, 6 p.m., Drama Book Club, 250 W. 40th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-944-0595, free.

BE A MAN Kevin Jennings reads from his autobiography “Mama’s Boy, Preacher’s Son: A Memoir of Becoming a Man” (Beacon), about his childhood in the South. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

