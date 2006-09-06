This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

INDIVIDUAL STYLES Herb Greenberg and Patrick Sweeney read from their guidebook “Succeed On Your Own Terms: Lessons From Top Achievers Around the World on Developing Your Unique Potential” (McGraw-Hill). Tonight, 6:30 p.m., 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

CENSOR THIS Anna Quindlen reads from her novel “Rise and Shine” (Random House), about a morning talk show host whose life changes after uttering two fateful words on air. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

AID IN AFGHANISTAN A former reporter for National Public Radio, Sarah Chayes, reads from her essay “The Punishment of Virtue: Inside Afghanistan After the Taliban” (Penguin), about her experience aiding communities inside the country. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

STAGE FRIGHT Brian Gari reads from his memoir “We Bombed in New London: The Inside Story of the Broadway Musical Late Nite Comic” (Bear-Manor), about the author’s experiences mounting a musical. Tonight, 6 p.m., Drama Book Club, 250 W. 40th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-944-0595, free.

BE A MAN Kevin Jennings reads from his autobiography “Mama’s Boy, Preacher’s Son: A Memoir of Becoming a Man” (Beacon), about his childhood in the South. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.