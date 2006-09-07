The New York Sun

Join
National

Books

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Books
Books

MIDLIFE CRISIS Brian Morton reads from his novel “Breakable You” (Harcourt), which follows a moderately successful novelist as he attempts to woo a younger woman. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

BRAINY CHILDREN Alissa Quart reads from her essay “Hothouse Kids: The Dilemma of the Gifted Child” (Penguin), about the frenzy to nurture the natural talents of children. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

LAUGH OUT LOUD A correspondent with National Public Radio, John Hodgman, reads from his satirical book “Areas of My Expertise” (Riverhead). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

Books
Books

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use