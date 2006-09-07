This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIDLIFE CRISIS Brian Morton reads from his novel “Breakable You” (Harcourt), which follows a moderately successful novelist as he attempts to woo a younger woman. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

BRAINY CHILDREN Alissa Quart reads from her essay “Hothouse Kids: The Dilemma of the Gifted Child” (Penguin), about the frenzy to nurture the natural talents of children. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

LAUGH OUT LOUD A correspondent with National Public Radio, John Hodgman, reads from his satirical book “Areas of My Expertise” (Riverhead). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.