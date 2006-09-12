This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHAOTIC RELATIONS Christopher Bram reads from his novel “Exiles in America” (HarperCollins), about a gay couple that faces chaos when one partner has an affair with a colleague. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

COMIC COMMISSION Comic artists Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colon read and discuss their book “The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation” (Hill and Wang). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

ACCIDENT RECOVERY Abigail Thomas reads from her novel “Three Dog Life” (Harcourt), about a wife’s struggle to care for her husband after a car accident. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.