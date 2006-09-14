This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AFRICAN INDEPENDENCE Chimanda Ngozi Adichie reads from her novel “Half of a Yellow Sun” (Knopf), about the Igbo people of eastern Nigeria, who seceded in 1967 to found the country of Biafra. Tonight, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free.

I AM THE WANDERER Erik Calonius reads from his account “The Wanderer: The Last American Slave Ship and the Conspiracy That Set Its Sails” (St. Martin’s Press). Tonight, 7 p.m., South Street Seaport Museum, 213 Water St., between Fulton and Beekman streets, 212-748-8568, $5.

ANIMAL INSTINCTS Clea Simon reads from her mystery novel “Cattery Row” (Poisoned Pen Press), about a Boston journalist who solves crime with Musetta, her feline friend. Tonight, 7 p.m., Partners & Crime Booksellers, 44 Greenwich Ave. at Charles Street, 212-243-0440, free.

MEDIEVAL POTPOURRI “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings reads from his essay “Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs” (Random House). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue,212-253-0810, free.

FOLK TALES Mohammed Naseehu Ali reads from his collection of stories “The Prophet of Zongo Street” (Harper-Collins), which mix African folklore with modern issues. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

VIVE LA FRANCE Mary McAuliffe reads from her guide “Paris Discovered: Explorations in the City of Light” (Princeton), which includes 50 walking destinations related to the 18th- and 19th-century worlds of French literature. Tonight 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.