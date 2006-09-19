This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SE HABLA ESPANOL Edith Grossman reads from her recently translated collection “The Golden Age: Poems of the Spanish Renaissance” (Norton). Tonight, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free, reservations required.

REVELATION CENTRAL Actor Stephen Baldwin reads from his memoir,”The Unusual Suspect: My Calling to the New Hardcore Movement of Faith” (Warner). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 555 Fifth Ave., between 45th and 46th streets, 212-697-3048, free.

BYE-BYE HUSBAND Gordon Dahlquist reads from his novel “The Glass Books of the Dream Eaters” (Dell), about a woman who loses her fiancé in 19th-century England. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

FREUDIAN MYSTERY A professor at Yale Law School, Jed Rubenfeld, reads from his historical thriller “The Interpretation of Murder” (Henry Holt), about a psychiatrist who attempts to unravel the identity of a victim’s attacker through analysis. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

LEADERS CONVERGE Susan Butler reads from her book of letters “My Dear Mr. Stalin: The Complete Correspondence of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Joseph V. Stalin” (Yale). Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.