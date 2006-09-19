The New York Sun

SE HABLA ESPANOL Edith Grossman reads from her recently translated collection “The Golden Age: Poems of the Spanish Renaissance” (Norton). Tonight, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free, reservations required.

REVELATION CENTRAL Actor Stephen Baldwin reads from his memoir,”The Unusual Suspect: My Calling to the New Hardcore Movement of Faith” (Warner). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 555 Fifth Ave., between 45th and 46th streets, 212-697-3048, free.

BYE-BYE HUSBAND Gordon Dahlquist reads from his novel “The Glass Books of the Dream Eaters” (Dell), about a woman who loses her fiancé in 19th-century England. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

FREUDIAN MYSTERY A professor at Yale Law School, Jed Rubenfeld, reads from his historical thriller “The Interpretation of Murder” (Henry Holt), about a psychiatrist who attempts to unravel the identity of a victim’s attacker through analysis. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

LEADERS CONVERGE Susan Butler reads from her book of letters “My Dear Mr. Stalin: The Complete Correspondence of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Joseph V. Stalin” (Yale). Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

