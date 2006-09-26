This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WEST COAST TRAUMA Janet Fitch reads from her novel “Paint It Black” (Little, Brown), about a teenage model who attempts to connect with her dead lover’s mother. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

CHILD SLAVERY Uzodinma Iweala reads from his novel “Beasts of No Nation” (HarperCollins), which follows a young boy in Africa as he is conscripted to fight in a ragtag army. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

KITCHEN TABLE The editor of Cook’s Illustrated magazine, Christopher Kimball, cooks from and discusses the new “America’s Test Kitchen Family Cookbook.” Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

FATHERS AND OVENS Dylan Schaffer

reads from his memoir “Life, Death and Bialys: A Father/Son Baking Story” (Bloomsbury). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

CITY LIFE Editor Jacquelin Cangro reads from the collection of stories “Subway Chronicles: Scenes From Life in New York”(Penguin). Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.