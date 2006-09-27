This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FIT FOR PRINT Journalist Edward Kosner reads from his memoir “It’s News To Me: The Making and Unmaking of an Editor (Thunder’s Mouth),” which charts his rise to the helm of publications including Newsweek and Esquire magazines from college publications. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

FISH TALE Amy Tan reads from her novel “Saving Fish From Drowning (Random House),” about 11 American tourists who are stranded in Burma. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

BL ACK GIRL LOST Eisa Nefetari Ulen reads from her novel “Chrystelle Mourning” (Simon & Schuster), about a successful young professional who heals old wounds by revisiting her rough West Philadelphia neighborhood. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 106 Court St., between Schermerhorn and State streets, Brooklyn, 718-246-4996, free.

FIRST LADIES Anne Roiphe reads from her novel “Water From the Well: Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel, and Leah” (Morrow), about the lives of the four biblical matriarchs. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St. at Second Avenue, 212-794-1962, free.