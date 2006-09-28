This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BANKING STORIES Columbia professor Jonathan Knee reads from his memoir “The Accidental Investment Banker: Inside the Decade That Transformed Wall Street” (Oxford), about his experiences working for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley during the late 1990s. Tonight, 6 p.m., Columbia University Bookstore, 2922 Broadway at 115th Street, 212-854-4132, free.

FIRST LADIES Anne Roiphe reads from her novel “Water From the Well: Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel, and Leah” (Morrow), about the lives of the four biblical matriarchs. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St. at Second Avenue, 212-794-1962, free.

WRITERLY LETTERS Richard Lingeman reads from his collection of letters “Double Lives: American Writers’ Friendships” (Random House), documenting exchanges between Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville, and others. Tonight, 7 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452, free.