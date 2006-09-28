The New York Sun

BANKING STORIES Columbia professor Jonathan Knee reads from his memoir “The Accidental Investment Banker: Inside the Decade That Transformed Wall Street” (Oxford), about his experiences working for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley during the late 1990s. Tonight, 6 p.m., Columbia University Bookstore, 2922 Broadway at 115th Street, 212-854-4132, free.

FIRST LADIES Anne Roiphe reads from her novel “Water From the Well: Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel, and Leah” (Morrow), about the lives of the four biblical matriarchs. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St. at Second Avenue, 212-794-1962, free.

WRITERLY LETTERS Richard Lingeman reads from his collection of letters “Double Lives: American Writers’ Friendships” (Random House), documenting exchanges between Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville, and others. Tonight, 7 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452, free.

