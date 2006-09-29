This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GIRAFFES GIRAFFES Alex MacLennan reads from his novel “The Zookeeper” (Alyson), about a zookeeper whose life changes when his best friend starts dating a local newscaster. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

BOSTON EXPERIENCE Michael Patrick MacDonald reads from his memoir “Easter Rising: An Irish-American Coming Up From Under” (Houghton Mifflin), about the author’s childhood in Boston. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 267 Seventh Ave. at 6th Street, 718-832-9066, free.

DUTCH TRAGEDY Ian Buruma reads from his investigative book “Murder in Amsterdam: The Death of Theo van Gogh and the Limits of Tolerance” (Penguin). Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.