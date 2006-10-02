This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FIGHTING AGE Bill Novelli reads from his essay “50+: Igniting a Revolution To Reinvent America” (St. Martin’s), about success after retirement. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

HIDDEN LOVE Celia Rees reads from her novel “The Wish House” (Candlewick), about a teenage boy who discovers an eccentric family in a forest and falls in love with their daughter. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.