SHOW YOUR HAND A co-host for Bravo’s “Celebrity Poker Showdown,” Phil Gordon, reads from his poker guide, “Phil Gordon’s Little Green Book: Lessons and Teachings in No Limit Texas Hold’em” (Simon & Schuster). Today, 1 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 100 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-964-1988, free.

BEYOND THE GRAVE Lisa Jones Johnson reads from her novel “A Dead Man Speaks” (Genesis), about a detective who tries to solve the murder of a banker. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

REPORTER’S INSTINCT Gillian Flynn reads from her novel “Sharp Objects” (Crown), about a reporter who becomes involved in solving the murders of two teenage girls. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

FROM DOWN UNDER Robert Hughes reads from his memoir “Things I Didn’t Know: A Memoir” (Knopf), recounting his experiences as a cultural critic in Australia. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

WRITING WELL A professor at New School University, Francine Prose, reads from her guide “Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them” (HarperCollins). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.