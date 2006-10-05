Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HOUSE OF HORRORS Diane Setterfield reads from her first novel, “The Thirteenth Tale” (Atria), about a bookseller’s daughter who becomes embroiled in the buried secrets of a Yorkshire, England, estate. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.
