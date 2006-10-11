The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEGINNING OF THE STORM A former chief executive officer for Hewlett Packard, Carly Fiorina, reads from her memoir “Tough Choices” (Penguin), detailing her six-year career with the company. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St. at Park Avenue, 212-750-8033, free.

DESERTESCAPE Laureen Vonnegut reads from her novel “Oasis” (Counterpoint), which follows a Russian woman as she escapes her husband in the Western Sahara. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

CRUCIAL MISTAKE Harlan Coben reads from his novel “Promise Me” (Penguin), about an entertainment agent who is implicated in the kidnapping of a young girl. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

CITY CRISIS Journalist Katherine Lanpher reads from her memoir “Leap Days: Chronicles of a Midlife Move” (Warner), which describes how her life changed when she moved to the city on a leap day. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

