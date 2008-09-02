Boys Will Be Boys

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Finding classic, sophisticated clothes for young girls is all too easy, but the task can be harrowing when shopping for little boys. Babysusu aims to solve this dilemma by creating a collection ($66-$120) for boys ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years. The pieces boast a modern twist on classic looks. Using all-natural fabrics such as cotton, wool, and cashmere, the clothes are luxe but comfortable enough for a child. For fall, parents will find sweaters made from sensible cotton and cashmere blends, or long-sleeved T-shirts with adorably scary animals, such as snakes, printed on them. The color palette is simple and understated, consisting largely of shades of cream, navy, light blue, and brown. For more information and to purchase, go to babysusu.com or visit Citibabes, 477 Broadway, between Broome and Grand streets, 212-334-5440.