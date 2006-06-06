Comedy
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
TROUPE TOUR SketchFest NYC presents sketch comedy troupes from across the country for a three-day marathon of hour-long performances. Groups include The Royal We, Slow Children at Play, Triplette, and the Maximum Impact Performance Squad. Thursday through Saturday, Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m., Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-691-1555, $10 per show, $40 for one-day pass, $100 for festival pass.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.