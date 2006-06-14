Comedy
VIDEO VARIETY Comedian Sara Schafer presents a countdown of funny music videos, including live comedy and dance sketches. The event includes a performance by singer-songwriter Erin McKeown. Tonight, 9:30 p.m., Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, 307 W. 26th Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-366-9176, $5. For reservations, write to schaefersara@earthlink.net.
