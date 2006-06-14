The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VIDEO VARIETY Comedian Sara Schafer presents a countdown of funny music videos, including live comedy and dance sketches. The event includes a performance by singer-songwriter Erin McKeown. Tonight, 9:30 p.m., Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, 307 W. 26th Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-366-9176, $5. For reservations, write to schaefersara@earthlink.net.

