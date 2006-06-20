Comedy
GAELIC JOKES The Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan performs his one-man show “Loose,” which comments on the state of Irish and world politics. Tonight through Saturday, July 15, Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 and 11 p.m., the Actor’s Playhouse, 100 Seventh Ave., between Christopher and Bleecker streets, 212-239-6200, $30-$35 general, $20 students.
