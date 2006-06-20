The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GAELIC JOKES The Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan performs his one-man show “Loose,” which comments on the state of Irish and world politics. Tonight through Saturday, July 15, Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 and 11 p.m., the Actor’s Playhouse, 100 Seventh Ave., between Christopher and Bleecker streets, 212-239-6200, $30-$35 general, $20 students.

