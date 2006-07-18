Comedy
HIP JOKES Central Park SummerStage presents a show by the comedy troupe Upright Citizens Brigade, featuring comedians Todd Barry, Aziz Ansari, Matt Besser, and Matt Walsh. Paul Scheer and Rob Heubel are hosts of the event. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.
